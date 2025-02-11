Abacus Mining & Exploration (CVE:AME) Sets New 12-Month Low – Time to Sell?

Abacus Mining & Exploration Co. (CVE:AME – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.02, with a volume of 30000 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.

Abacus Mining & Exploration Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of C$2.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.67 and a beta of 1.56. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.02.

About Abacus Mining & Exploration

Abacus Mining & Exploration Corporation, an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. The company holds an option to acquire 75% interest in the Willow copper-molybdenum property located in Yerington, Nevada, as well as explores for Nev-Lorraine claims.

