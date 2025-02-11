Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) Issues FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of 1.300-1.390 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 1.330. The company issued revenue guidance of -.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Acadia Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Acadia Realty Trust from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Acadia Realty Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.00.
Acadia Realty Trust Price Performance
Acadia Realty Trust Company Profile
Acadia Realty Trust is an equity real estate investment trust focused on delivering long-term, profitable growth via its dual Core Portfolio and Fund operating platforms and its disciplined, location-driven investment strategy. Acadia Realty Trust is accomplishing this goal by building a best-in-class core real estate portfolio with meaningful concentrations of assets in the nation's most dynamic corridors; making profitable opportunistic and value-add investments through its series of discretionary, institutional funds; and maintaining a strong balance sheet.
