Alliance Mining (CVE:ALM) Sets New 52-Week High – Here’s Why

Shares of Alliance Mining Corp. (CVE:ALM – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.21 and last traded at C$0.21, with a volume of 500 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.14.
Alliance Mining Trading Up 46.4 %
The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.10 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.10. The company has a market cap of C$1.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.71 and a beta of 0.62.
About Alliance Mining
Alliance Mining Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. The company holds 50% interest in the Greenbelt Property comprising 27 contiguous mining claims covering an area of 410 hectares located south of Bissett, Manitoba. It also has an option agreement to purchase a 100% interest in the Moose Gold Property located in the Bisset Gold Mining Camp, Manitoba.
