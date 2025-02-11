Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Down 0.7% – What’s Next?

Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) dropped 0.7% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $230.78 and last traded at $231.56. Approximately 7,581,758 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 78% from the average daily volume of 34,747,898 shares. The stock had previously closed at $233.14.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AMZN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Bank of America lifted their target price on Amazon.com from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $212.00 to $207.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $280.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $260.52.

Amazon.com Trading Down 0.6 %

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $227.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $201.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.44 trillion, a P/E ratio of 41.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The e-commerce giant reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.34. Amazon.com had a net margin of 9.29% and a return on equity of 25.49%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Amazon.com

In other news, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 4,351 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.85, for a total transaction of $1,000,077.35. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 88,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,273,459.55. This represents a 4.70 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Daniel P. Huttenlocher sold 1,237 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.06, for a total transaction of $246,237.22. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 24,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,958,982.72. This trade represents a 4.73 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 29,850 shares of company stock valued at $6,168,581 in the last quarter. 10.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Amazon.com

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fiera Capital Corp lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 12.5% during the second quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 401,113 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $77,515,000 after buying an additional 44,615 shares during the period. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in Amazon.com by 36.3% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. now owns 156,616 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $30,266,000 after buying an additional 41,676 shares during the last quarter. Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 663.4% during the second quarter. Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 17,788 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $3,438,000 after acquiring an additional 15,458 shares during the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 5,014 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $969,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 12.7% in the second quarter. Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC now owns 10,587 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,046,000 after buying an additional 1,194 shares during the last quarter. 72.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

