Analyzing First Commonwealth Financial (NYSE:FCF) and OptimumBank (NASDAQ:OPHC)

First Commonwealth Financial (NYSE:FCF – Get Free Report) and OptimumBank (NASDAQ:OPHC – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, risk, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Risk and Volatility

First Commonwealth Financial has a beta of 0.87, meaning that its stock price is 13% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, OptimumBank has a beta of 0.37, meaning that its stock price is 63% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Get First Commonwealth Financial alerts:

Institutional & Insider Ownership

72.6% of First Commonwealth Financial shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 7.4% of OptimumBank shares are held by institutional investors. 2.0% of First Commonwealth Financial shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 13.9% of OptimumBank shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets First Commonwealth Financial 20.38% 10.36% 1.22% OptimumBank 19.62% 14.10% 1.31%

Analyst Ratings

This table compares First Commonwealth Financial and OptimumBank’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for First Commonwealth Financial and OptimumBank, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score First Commonwealth Financial 0 3 3 0 2.50 OptimumBank 0 1 0 0 2.00

First Commonwealth Financial currently has a consensus target price of $19.58, indicating a potential upside of 18.85%. OptimumBank has a consensus target price of $5.25, indicating a potential upside of 14.38%. Given First Commonwealth Financial’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe First Commonwealth Financial is more favorable than OptimumBank.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares First Commonwealth Financial and OptimumBank”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio First Commonwealth Financial $699.69 million 2.40 $142.57 million $1.39 11.85 OptimumBank $39.23 million 1.18 $6.28 million $1.32 3.48

First Commonwealth Financial has higher revenue and earnings than OptimumBank. OptimumBank is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than First Commonwealth Financial, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

First Commonwealth Financial beats OptimumBank on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About First Commonwealth Financial

(Get Free Report)

First Commonwealth Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides various consumer and commercial banking services in the United States. Its consumer services include personal checking accounts, interest-earning checking accounts, savings and health savings accounts, insured money market accounts, debit cards, investment certificates, fixed and variable rate certificates of deposit, mortgage loans, secured and unsecured installment loans, construction and real estate loans, safe deposit facilities, credit cards, credit lines with overdraft checking protection, IRA accounts, and automated teller machine (atm) services, as well as internet, mobile, and telephone banking services. The company's commercial banking services comprise commercial lending, business checking accounts, online account management services, payroll direct deposits, commercial cash management services, and repurchase agreements, as well as ACH origination services. In addition, it offers various trust and asset management services; auto, home, and business insurance, as well as term life insurance; and annuities, mutual funds, and stock and bond brokerage services through a broker-dealer and insurance brokers. The company was founded in 1934 and is headquartered in Indiana, Pennsylvania.

About OptimumBank

(Get Free Report)

OptimumBank Holdings, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for OptimumBank that provides various consumer and commercial banking services to individuals and businesses. It accepts demand interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing, savings, money market, and NOW accounts, as well as time deposits, wire transfers, ACH services, and certificates of deposit. The company also offers residential and commercial real estate, multi-family real estate, land and construction loans; commercial loans are generally used for working capital purposes or for acquiring equipment, inventory, and furniture; and consumer loans for various purposes, including purchases of automobiles, recreational vehicles, boats, home improvements, lines of credit, personal, and deposit account collateralized loans. In addition, it provides Visa debit and ATM cards; cash management, notary, and night depository services; and direct deposits, money orders, cashier's checks, domestic collections, and banking by mail, as well as internet banking services. The company was founded in 2000 and is based in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

Receive News & Ratings for First Commonwealth Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Commonwealth Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.