Armor Investment Advisors LLC Lowers Stake in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Armor Investment Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 19.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,152 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,010 shares during the period. Armor Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $696,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AMF Tjanstepension AB lifted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 416.1% in the third quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB now owns 1,818,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,016,000 after buying an additional 1,466,115 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Planning Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 17.6% in the third quarter. Retirement Planning Group LLC now owns 4,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $804,000 after buying an additional 693 shares in the last quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.8% in the third quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 13,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,259,000 after buying an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Orca Investment Management LLC increased its position in Procter & Gamble by 13.7% in the third quarter. Orca Investment Management LLC now owns 3,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $595,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. increased its position in Procter & Gamble by 5.3% in the third quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 17,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,983,000 after purchasing an additional 863 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.77% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and issued a $209.00 price target on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $164.00 price target on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $196.00 to $189.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $161.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $176.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $180.53.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Procter & Gamble news, insider Marc S. Pritchard sold 90,450 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.84, for a total transaction of $14,819,328.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 172,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,313,845.76. This represents a 34.36 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Balaji Purushothaman sold 12,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.73, for a total transaction of $2,210,944.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,002,804.35. The trade was a 52.47 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 151,097 shares of company stock valued at $25,635,076 over the last three months. 0.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Procter & Gamble Trading Down 0.3 %

NYSE PG opened at $167.45 on Tuesday. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 12 month low of $153.52 and a 12 month high of $180.43. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $167.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $169.43. The stock has a market cap of $392.64 billion, a PE ratio of 26.66, a PEG ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The company reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.02. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.35% and a return on equity of 33.00%. The company had revenue of $21.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.84 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Procter & Gamble Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Investors of record on Friday, January 24th will be paid a $1.0065 dividend. This represents a $4.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 24th. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.17%.

Procter & Gamble Profile

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric and Home Care, and Baby, Feminine and Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

Further Reading

