Assurant (NYSE:AIZ) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.83 EPS

Assurant (NYSE:AIZ – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $4.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.96 by $0.83, Zacks reports. Assurant had a net margin of 6.31% and a return on equity of 17.42%.
Assurant Stock Up 0.2 %
Shares of AIZ traded up $0.53 on Tuesday, hitting $213.06. 461,732 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 362,450. The company has a market capitalization of $10.93 billion, a PE ratio of 15.20 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.42. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $213.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $202.16. Assurant has a one year low of $160.12 and a one year high of $230.55.
Assurant Announces Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, February 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 3rd. Assurant’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.82%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
About Assurant
Assurant, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides business services that supports, protects, and connects consumer purchases in North America, Latin America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through two segments: Global Lifestyle and Global Housing. The Global Lifestyle segment offers mobile device solutions, and extended service contracts and related services for consumer electronics and appliances, and credit and other insurance products; and vehicle protection, commercial equipment, and other related services.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Assurant
- How is Compound Interest Calculated?
- META Stock: Insider Selling Ramps Up—What It Means for Investors
- Market Cap Calculator: How to Calculate Market Cap
- 3 Chip Stocks Still Trading 50% Below Their 52-Week Highs
- How to Short a Stock in 5 Easy Steps
- U.S. Steel: Will Trump-Backed Nippon Investment Drive Upside?
Receive News & Ratings for Assurant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Assurant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.