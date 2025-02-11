Atomera (NASDAQ:ATOM) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Atomera (NASDAQ:ATOM – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The technology company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.02), Zacks reports. Atomera had a negative return on equity of 104.98% and a negative net margin of 2,773.11%.
Atomera Stock Up 0.9 %
ATOM stock traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $8.65. The company had a trading volume of 691,430 shares, compared to its average volume of 946,669. Atomera has a 52 week low of $2.31 and a 52 week high of $17.55. The company has a market capitalization of $248.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.36 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 5.25 and a quick ratio of 5.25. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.79.
Atomera Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Atomera
- What Are the FAANG Stocks and Are They Good Investments?
- META Stock: Insider Selling Ramps Up—What It Means for Investors
- High Flyers: 3 Natural Gas Stocks for March 2022
- 3 Chip Stocks Still Trading 50% Below Their 52-Week Highs
- Learn Technical Analysis Skills to Master the Stock Market
- U.S. Steel: Will Trump-Backed Nippon Investment Drive Upside?
Receive News & Ratings for Atomera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atomera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.