Atomera (NASDAQ:ATOM) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Atomera (NASDAQ:ATOM – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The technology company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.02), Zacks reports. Atomera had a negative return on equity of 104.98% and a negative net margin of 2,773.11%.

Atomera Stock Up 0.9 %

ATOM stock traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $8.65. The company had a trading volume of 691,430 shares, compared to its average volume of 946,669. Atomera has a 52 week low of $2.31 and a 52 week high of $17.55. The company has a market capitalization of $248.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.36 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 5.25 and a quick ratio of 5.25. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.79.

Atomera Company Profile

Atomera Incorporated engages in the developing, commercializing, and licensing proprietary processes and technologies for the semiconductor industry in North America and the Asia Pacific. The company's lead technology is the Mears Silicon Technology, a thin film of reengineered silicon that can be applied as a transistor channel enhancement to CMOS-type transistors.

