Banco de Chile (NYSE:BCH) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold” Rating

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Banco de Chile (NYSE:BCH – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Saturday morning.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Banco de Chile from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th.

Banco de Chile Stock Up 0.9 %

Institutional Trading of Banco de Chile

Shares of NYSE BCH opened at $25.97 on Friday. Banco de Chile has a 52-week low of $20.93 and a 52-week high of $26.06. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $23.50 and a 200-day moving average of $23.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.12 billion, a PE ratio of 9.31 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Banco de Chile during the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Banco de Chile by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,903 shares of the bank’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares during the period. R Squared Ltd purchased a new stake in Banco de Chile during the 4th quarter worth $94,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Banco de Chile by 41.3% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 4,416 shares of the bank’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,291 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning purchased a new stake in Banco de Chile during the 3rd quarter worth $225,000. 1.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Banco de Chile

Banco de Chile, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking services to customers in Chile. The company offers checking and debit accounts, debit and credit cards, and lines of credit; mortgage, consume, commercial, general purpose mortgage loans, and finance leases; and factoring services, mutual fund management, stock brokerage, foreign trade, payments and collections, insurance brokerage, including life and general insurance, as well as time deposits, savings instruments, and foreign currency services through branches under the Banco de Chile and Banco Edwards brands.

