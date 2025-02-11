Bank Stocks To Watch Today – February 10th

Invesco QQQ, JPMorgan Chase & Co., and Fiserv are the three Bank stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Bank stocks refer to shares of ownership in a financial institution, such as a bank or credit union, that are publicly traded on the stock market. These stocks represent ownership stake in the company and may provide dividends and potential capital gains to investors. The performance of bank stocks is often tied to the overall health of the financial industry and economic conditions. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Bank stocks within the last several days.

Invesco QQQ (QQQ)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

QQQ traded up $6.28 during trading on Monday, hitting $529.20. 9,368,815 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,634,482. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $521.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $495.90. Invesco QQQ has a 1 year low of $413.07 and a 1 year high of $539.15.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

Shares of JPM traded down $5.29 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $270.51. 3,698,908 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,493,556. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12-month low of $172.62 and a 12-month high of $278.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market cap of $761.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $250.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $230.67.

Fiserv (FISV)

Fiserv, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

Shares of NASDAQ FISV traded down $1.18 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $230.06. 2,737,067 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,749,599. The company has a market capitalization of $144.51 billion, a PE ratio of 60.70 and a beta of 0.86. Fiserv has a 52-week low of $87.03 and a 52-week high of $122.39. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $208.42.

