Cambiar Investors LLC Sells 23,864 Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Cambiar Investors LLC decreased its position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) by 24.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 72,447 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 23,864 shares during the quarter. The Goldman Sachs Group makes up approximately 1.6% of Cambiar Investors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Cambiar Investors LLC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $41,485,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. boosted its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 163 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Ledyard National Bank boosted its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 486 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC now owns 660 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $378,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,788 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,024,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,179 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $675,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.21% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $563.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. HSBC cut shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the company from $569.00 to $608.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $677.00 to $639.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $485.00 to $585.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $600.00 to $680.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $591.06.

The Goldman Sachs Group Price Performance

NYSE GS opened at $650.24 on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $375.20 and a 12 month high of $663.87. The stock has a market cap of $201.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.04, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.39. The company’s 50 day moving average is $600.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $547.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The investment management company reported $11.95 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.21 by $3.74. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 11.32% and a return on equity of 13.30%. The company had revenue of $13.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $5.48 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 47.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $3.00 per share. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is 29.59%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Treasurer Carey Halio sold 3,640 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $636.74, for a total transaction of $2,317,733.60. Following the sale, the treasurer now owns 4,552 shares in the company, valued at $2,898,440.48. This trade represents a 44.43 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Alex S. Golten sold 5,208 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $636.25, for a total transaction of $3,313,590.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,545 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,255,506.25. The trade was a 59.50 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 31,475 shares of company stock worth $19,692,543. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in financing under securities to resale agreements.

Featured Articles

