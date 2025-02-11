Cameco (NYSE:CCJ) Shares Up 0.1% – Time to Buy?

Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ – Get Free Report) (TSE:CCO) shot up 0.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $50.55 and last traded at $50.43. 622,220 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 86% from the average session volume of 4,495,219 shares. The stock had previously closed at $50.36.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $52.71 and a 200 day moving average of $49.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 2.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 262.42 and a beta of 0.94.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cameco in the 4th quarter valued at $1,071,000. Sciencast Management LP purchased a new stake in Cameco in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,939,000. Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P. raised its stake in shares of Cameco by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P. now owns 28,333 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,454,000 after buying an additional 1,776 shares in the last quarter. Lingohr Asset Management GmbH acquired a new stake in shares of Cameco in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $256,000. Finally, Chesapeake Capital Corp IL acquired a new position in Cameco during the fourth quarter worth $430,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.21% of the company’s stock.

Cameco Corporation provides uranium for the generation of electricity. It operates through Uranium, Fuel Services, Westinghouse segments. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, purchase, and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

