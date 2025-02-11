Centurion Minerals (CVE:CTN) Stock Price Down 50% – Here’s Why

Centurion Minerals Ltd. (CVE:CTN – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 50% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.01 and last traded at C$0.01. Approximately 417,050 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 350% from the average daily volume of 92,595 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.01.

Centurion Minerals Stock Down 50.0 %

The firm has a market capitalization of C$215,850.00, a PE ratio of 0.07 and a beta of 0.34. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.02.

About Centurion Minerals

(Get Free Report)

Centurion Minerals Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada and Argentina. It explores for calcium sulphate. The company holds interest in the Ana Sofia Agricultural Gypsum project that consists of two mining concessions covering an area of 50 hectares and approximately 600 hectares of exploration rights located in Santiago del Estero Province, Argentina; and Casa Berardi West project that consists of 3 claim group covering and area of 5,100 hectares located in the northeast of Cochrane, Ontario.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Centurion Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centurion Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.