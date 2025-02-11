Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) Posts Earnings Results

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.04, Zacks reports. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 22.45% and a return on equity of 44.01%. Coca-Cola updated its FY 2025 guidance to 2.940-2.970 EPS.

Coca-Cola Stock Up 1.2 %

NYSE:KO opened at $64.58 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.90. Coca-Cola has a one year low of $57.93 and a one year high of $73.53. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.32. The company has a market cap of $278.18 billion, a PE ratio of 26.68, a P/E/G ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.61.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

KO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TD Cowen upgraded Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $68.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $69.00 price objective on shares of Coca-Cola in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Coca-Cola presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.19.

Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

