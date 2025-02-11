Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Stock Holdings Lessened by Cigna Investments Inc. New

Cigna Investments Inc. New trimmed its stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 39,097 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 630 shares during the quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New’s holdings in Comcast were worth $1,468,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMCSA. Peterson Wealth Services increased its holdings in Comcast by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Peterson Wealth Services now owns 37,908 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,423,000 after buying an additional 1,553 shares during the period. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Comcast in the 4th quarter worth about $271,000. Cambiar Investors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Comcast by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC now owns 1,485,207 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $55,740,000 after purchasing an additional 32,135 shares during the last quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Comcast by 16.4% in the 4th quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc. now owns 9,501 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $357,000 after purchasing an additional 1,342 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit Trail Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Comcast by 13.5% in the 4th quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 65,915 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $2,474,000 after purchasing an additional 7,851 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Comcast

In related news, President Michael J. Cavanagh sold 25,537 shares of Comcast stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.59, for a total value of $1,087,620.83. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 534,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,779,218.91. The trade was a 4.56 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian L. Roberts sold 234,464 shares of Comcast stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.66, for a total value of $10,002,234.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,669,928 shares in the company, valued at approximately $284,539,128.48. This represents a 3.40 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.26% of the company’s stock.

Comcast Stock Performance

Comcast stock opened at $34.47 on Tuesday. Comcast Co. has a 12-month low of $32.50 and a 12-month high of $45.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $37.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.88. The stock has a market cap of $130.33 billion, a PE ratio of 8.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.00.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The cable giant reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.08. Comcast had a return on equity of 19.98% and a net margin of 13.09%. As a group, analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Comcast Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This is a boost from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.83%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 2nd. Comcast’s payout ratio is 29.88%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CMCSA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Comcast from $42.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price target on shares of Comcast from $45.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Comcast from $45.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 31st. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Comcast from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, TD Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Comcast from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $44.13.

About Comcast

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

