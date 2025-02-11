Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT) Issues FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.350-0.350 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 0.350. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Confluent also updated its Q1 2025 guidance to 0.060-0.070 EPS.
Confluent Trading Down 4.3 %
NASDAQ:CFLT traded down $1.36 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $30.10. The company had a trading volume of 10,406,649 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,296,510. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 4.24 and a quick ratio of 4.24. Confluent has a 52 week low of $17.79 and a 52 week high of $35.07. The company has a market capitalization of $9.87 billion, a PE ratio of -27.12 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $29.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.25.
Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.28). Confluent had a negative net margin of 38.35% and a negative return on equity of 34.05%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Confluent will post -0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Insider Activity at Confluent
In other news, insider Erica Schultz sold 63,729 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.40, for a total value of $1,746,174.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 687,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,837,034.20. This trade represents a 8.48 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Kong Phan sold 2,096 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.23, for a total value of $59,170.08. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 190,680 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,382,896.40. This trade represents a 1.09 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,825,395 shares of company stock valued at $85,343,808 over the last quarter. 13.82% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
About Confluent
Confluent, Inc operates a data streaming platform in the United States and internationally. The company provides platforms that allow customers to connect their applications, systems, and data layers, such as Confluent Cloud, a managed cloud-native software-as-a-service; and Confluent Platform, an enterprise-grade self-managed software.
