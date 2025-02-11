CPPGroup (LON:CPP) Hits New 12-Month Low – Here’s Why

CPPGroup Plc (LON:CPP – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 85.50 ($1.06) and last traded at GBX 90 ($1.11), with a volume of 3565 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 87.50 ($1.08).

CPPGroup Stock Up 2.9 %

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 107.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 126.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.84. The stock has a market capitalization of £7.97 million, a P/E ratio of -128.57 and a beta of 1.50.

About CPPGroup

CPP Group is a technology-driven assistance company that creates embedded and ancillary real-time assistance products and resolution services that reduce disruption to everyday life for millions of people across the world, at the time and place they are needed. CPP Group is listed on AIM, operated by the London Stock Exchange.

