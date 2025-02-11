Critical Comparison: Bitfarms (NASDAQ:BITF) and Mawson Infrastructure Group (NASDAQ:MIGI)

Bitfarms (NASDAQ:BITF – Get Free Report) and Mawson Infrastructure Group (NASDAQ:MIGI – Get Free Report) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, valuation, risk and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Bitfarms and Mawson Infrastructure Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Bitfarms alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bitfarms -69.08% -22.17% -18.93% Mawson Infrastructure Group -93.68% -368.57% -61.12%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Bitfarms and Mawson Infrastructure Group”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bitfarms $146.37 million 4.05 -$104.04 million ($0.36) -3.64 Mawson Infrastructure Group $43.57 million 0.30 -$60.42 million ($3.16) -0.22

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Mawson Infrastructure Group has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Bitfarms. Bitfarms is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Mawson Infrastructure Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

20.6% of Bitfarms shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 6.9% of Mawson Infrastructure Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 9.5% of Bitfarms shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 5.4% of Mawson Infrastructure Group shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

Bitfarms has a beta of 3.64, indicating that its stock price is 264% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Mawson Infrastructure Group has a beta of 3.35, indicating that its stock price is 235% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for Bitfarms and Mawson Infrastructure Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bitfarms 0 1 6 0 2.86 Mawson Infrastructure Group 0 2 0 0 2.00

Bitfarms presently has a consensus price target of $4.05, indicating a potential upside of 209.16%. Mawson Infrastructure Group has a consensus price target of $2.00, indicating a potential upside of 188.85%. Given Bitfarms’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Bitfarms is more favorable than Mawson Infrastructure Group.

Summary

Bitfarms beats Mawson Infrastructure Group on 12 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Bitfarms

(Get Free Report)

Bitfarms Ltd. engages in the mining of cryptocurrency coins and tokens in Canada, the United States, Paraguay, and Argentina. It owns and operates server farms that primarily validates transactions on the Bitcoin Blockchain and earning cryptocurrency from block rewards and transaction fees. The company also provides electrician services to commercial and residential customers in Quebec, Canada. It also undertakes hosting of third-party mining hardware. The company was founded in 2017 and is based in Toronto, Canada.

About Mawson Infrastructure Group

(Get Free Report)

Mawson Infrastructure Group Inc. develops and operates digital infrastructure for digital currency on the bitcoin blockchain network in the United States. It engages in digital currency or bitcoin self-mining, customer co-location and related services, and energy markets, as well as operates data center facilities. The company is based in Midland, Pennsylvania.

Receive News & Ratings for Bitfarms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bitfarms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.