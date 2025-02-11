CSP Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.03 (NASDAQ:CSPI)

CSP Inc. (NASDAQ:CSPI – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 11th,Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 24th will be given a dividend of 0.03 per share by the information technology services provider on Monday, March 10th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 24th.

CSP Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of CSPI traded up $0.34 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $20.10. 24,840 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 30,830. The company has a market cap of $198.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -401.92 and a beta of 1.47. CSP has a 1 year low of $10.76 and a 1 year high of $29.92. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $17.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.77.

Get CSP alerts:

CSP (NASDAQ:CSPI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The information technology services provider reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter. CSP had a negative return on equity of 0.91% and a negative net margin of 0.78%.

About CSP

CSP Inc develops and markets IT integration solutions, security products, managed IT services, cloud services, purpose-built network adapters, and cluster computer systems for commercial and defense customers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Technology Solutions and High Performance Products. The Technology Solutions segment provides third-party computer hardware and software as a value-added reseller to various customers in web and infrastructure hosting, education, telecommunications, healthcare services, distribution, financial and professional services, and manufacturing industries.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for CSP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.