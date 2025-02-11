DCI Advisors (LON:DCI) Sets New 52-Week High – What’s Next?

DCI Advisors Ltd (LON:DCI – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 5.30 ($0.07) and last traded at GBX 5.20 ($0.06), with a volume of 3824000 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 5.25 ($0.06).

DCI Advisors Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of £47.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -520.00 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.10, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 5.03. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 4.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 4.79.

DCI Advisors Company Profile

DCI Advisors Ltd (Formerly: Dolphin Capital Investors Ltd) (the 'Company') was incorporated and registered in the British Virgin Islands ('BVI') on 7 June 2005. The Company is a real estate investment company focused on the early-stage, large-scale leisure-integrated residential resorts in the Eastern Mediterranean.

