Edap Tms (NASDAQ:EDAP) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Edap Tms Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ EDAP opened at $2.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The company has a market cap of $92.75 million, a P/E ratio of -3.85 and a beta of 0.36. Edap Tms has a 1 year low of $2.00 and a 1 year high of $8.50. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.88.

Institutional Trading of Edap Tms

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Illumine Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Edap Tms during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Orion Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Edap Tms by 10.4% during the third quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 69,800 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $178,000 after acquiring an additional 6,600 shares in the last quarter. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC purchased a new position in Edap Tms during the third quarter valued at approximately $395,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its holdings in Edap Tms by 23.7% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 23,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 4,400 shares during the period. Finally, Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Edap Tms during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 62.74% of the company’s stock.

About Edap Tms

EDAP TMS SA is a holding company, which, through its subsidiary, engages in the development, production, and marketing of minimally invasive medical devices for urological diseases. It operates through the High Intensity Focused Ultrasound (HIFU) and Urology Devices and Services (UDS) segments. The HIFU segment develops, manufactures, and markets devices for the minimally invasive ablation of certain types of localized tumors using HIFU technology.

