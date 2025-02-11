Entain (LON:ENT) Trading Down 10.5% – Time to Sell?

Entain Plc (LON:ENT – Get Free Report) shares were down 10.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 653 ($8.07) and last traded at GBX 664.49 ($8.21). Approximately 82,198,984 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 1,607% from the average daily volume of 4,816,443 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 742.20 ($9.17).
Several research analysts recently commented on ENT shares. Berenberg Bank reduced their price target on shares of Entain from GBX 1,030 ($12.73) to GBX 1,010 ($12.48) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,140 ($14.09) target price on shares of Entain in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,079.67 ($13.34).
In other Entain news, insider Ricky Sandler sold 4,334,882 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 806 ($9.96), for a total value of £34,939,148.92 ($43,177,396.09). Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.
Entain plc (LSE: ENT) is a FTSE100 company and is one of the world’s largest sports betting and gaming groups, operating both online and in the retail sector. The Group owns a comprehensive portfolio of established brands; Sports brands include BetCity, bwin, Coral, Crystalbet, Eurobet, Ladbrokes, Neds, Sportingbet, Sports Interaction, STS, SuperSport and TAB NZ; Gaming brands include Foxy Bingo, Gala, GiocoDigitale, Ninja Casino, Optibet, Partypoker and PartyCasino.
