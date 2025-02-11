Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The utilities provider reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.01, Zacks reports. Eversource Energy had a positive return on equity of 10.90% and a negative net margin of 4.73%.
Shares of NYSE ES traded up $1.12 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $61.61. The company had a trading volume of 3,071,870 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,966,120. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.62. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. Eversource Energy has a fifty-two week low of $53.76 and a fifty-two week high of $69.01.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 4th will be issued a $0.7525 dividend. This represents a $3.01 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 4th. This is a positive change from Eversource Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. Eversource Energy’s payout ratio is presently -182.17%.
Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates through Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution segments. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; solar power facilities; and distribution of natural gas.
