Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) Updates FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 4.520-4.600 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 4.780. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ES. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Eversource Energy from $52.00 to $47.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. StockNews.com upgraded Eversource Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, December 21st. Barclays dropped their target price on Eversource Energy from $72.00 to $69.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Eversource Energy from $74.00 to $72.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Eversource Energy in a research report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.42.

Eversource Energy Price Performance

Eversource Energy stock traded up $1.12 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $61.61. The stock had a trading volume of 3,211,143 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,966,120. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $57.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.72. Eversource Energy has a 1-year low of $53.76 and a 1-year high of $69.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.24, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The utilities provider reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.01. Eversource Energy had a positive return on equity of 10.90% and a negative net margin of 4.73%. As a group, analysts predict that Eversource Energy will post 4.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eversource Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 4th will be issued a $0.7525 dividend. This represents a $3.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.89%. This is an increase from Eversource Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 4th. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -182.17%.

About Eversource Energy

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates through Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution segments. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; solar power facilities; and distribution of natural gas.

