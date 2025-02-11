Everus (NYSE:ECG) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.06 EPS

Everus (NYSE:ECG – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.06), Zacks reports.

Everus Stock Down 2.3 %

Shares of ECG stock traded down $1.60 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $68.32. 456,505 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 583,820. Everus has a fifty-two week low of $40.05 and a fifty-two week high of $77.93. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ECG. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Everus from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Everus from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. DA Davidson assumed coverage on Everus in a report on Monday, November 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Everus in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company.

About Everus

Everus Construction Group is providing a full spectrum of construction services through its electrical and mechanical and transmission and distribution specialty contracting services principally in United States. Its specialty contracting services are provided to utility, transportation, commercial, industrial, institutional, renewable and other customers.

