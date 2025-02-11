Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL) Announces Earnings Results

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The biotechnology company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.03), Zacks reports. Exelixis had a return on equity of 20.99% and a net margin of 22.43%.
NASDAQ EXEL traded down $0.69 on Tuesday, hitting $32.81. 2,179,947 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,496,625. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $34.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.64. Exelixis has a fifty-two week low of $20.01 and a fifty-two week high of $37.59. The firm has a market cap of $9.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.53.
In other news, EVP Patrick J. Haley sold 41,588 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.36, for a total transaction of $1,428,963.68. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 288,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,918,529.40. The trade was a 12.59 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jeffrey Hessekiel sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.67, for a total value of $2,200,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 486,059 shares in the company, valued at $17,823,783.53. This trade represents a 10.99 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 111,588 shares of company stock worth $3,981,864. Company insiders own 2.85% of the company’s stock.
Exelixis, Inc, an oncology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines for difficult-to-treat cancers in the United States. The company offers CABOMETYX tablets for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma who received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ capsules for the treatment of progressive and metastatic medullary thyroid cancer.
