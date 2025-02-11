Federated Hermes Premier Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:FMN) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.04

Federated Hermes Premier Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:FMN – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, February 11th,Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, February 21st will be given a dividend of 0.04 per share on Monday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.30%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 21st.

Federated Hermes Premier Municipal Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 11.6% per year over the last three years.

Shares of Federated Hermes Premier Municipal Income Fund stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $11.15. 53,578 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 44,184. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $11.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.57. Federated Hermes Premier Municipal Income Fund has a 1-year low of $10.78 and a 1-year high of $12.53.

Federated Premier Municipal Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Federated Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Federated Investment Management Company. It invests in fixed income markets of United States. The fund primarily invests in tax-exempt municipal bonds of GO state, GO local, special tax, hospital, transportation, pre-refunded, senior care, water and sewer, education, electric and gas, and public power sectors.

