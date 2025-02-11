Financial Review: Vivani Medical (NASDAQ:VANI) vs. NeurAxis (NASDAQ:NRXS)

Vivani Medical (NASDAQ:VANI – Get Free Report) and NeurAxis (NASDAQ:NRXS – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, risk, institutional ownership and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Vivani Medical and NeurAxis, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Vivani Medical 0 0 1 0 3.00 NeurAxis 0 0 0 0 0.00

Vivani Medical currently has a consensus price target of $3.00, indicating a potential upside of 163.16%. Given Vivani Medical’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Vivani Medical is more favorable than NeurAxis.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vivani Medical N/A N/A -$25.65 million ($0.45) -2.53 NeurAxis $2.46 million 6.89 -$14.63 million ($1.84) -1.28

This table compares Vivani Medical and NeurAxis”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

NeurAxis has higher revenue and earnings than Vivani Medical. Vivani Medical is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than NeurAxis, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Vivani Medical and NeurAxis’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vivani Medical N/A -102.42% -49.21% NeurAxis -492.76% N/A -641.25%

Risk & Volatility

Vivani Medical has a beta of 3.22, indicating that its stock price is 222% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, NeurAxis has a beta of 4.22, indicating that its stock price is 322% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

6.8% of Vivani Medical shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 11.8% of NeurAxis shares are owned by institutional investors. 44.3% of Vivani Medical shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 15.2% of NeurAxis shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Vivani Medical beats NeurAxis on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Vivani Medical

Vivani Medical, Inc., a clinical stage company, develops various implants that treat chronic diseases with high unmet medical need. It engages in developing a portfolio of miniature drug implants to deliver minimally fluctuating drug profiles; and implantable visual prostheses devices to deliver useful artificial vision to blind individuals. The company is headquartered in Emeryville, California.

About NeurAxis

NeurAxis, Inc., a medical technology company, focuses on developing neuromodulation therapies to address chronic and debilitating conditions in children and adults in the United States. It offers IB-Stim, a percutaneous electrical nerve field stimulation system intended to be used in patients 11-18 years of age with functional abdominal pain associated with irritable bowel syndrome. The company sells its products to healthcare companies, including hospitals and clinics. The company was formerly known as Innovative Health Solutions, Inc. and changed its name to NeurAxis, Inc. in March 2022. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Carmel, Indiana.

