First Quantum Minerals (OTCMKTS:FQVLF) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.01 EPS

First Quantum Minerals (OTCMKTS:FQVLF – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The basic materials company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.01), Zacks reports. First Quantum Minerals had a negative return on equity of 2.69% and a negative net margin of 32.41%.

First Quantum Minerals Trading Down 4.7 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:FQVLF traded down $0.65 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $13.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 416,506 shares, compared to its average volume of 207,423. The firm has a market cap of $10.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 52.65 and a beta of 1.47. First Quantum Minerals has a 1 year low of $8.22 and a 1 year high of $15.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $13.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.93.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on FQVLF shares. Barclays raised First Quantum Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut First Quantum Minerals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $16.00.

About First Quantum Minerals

First Quantum Minerals Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, nickel, pyrite, silver, gold, and zinc ores, as well as produces acid. The company has operating mines located in Zambia, Panama, Finland, Turkey, Spain, Australia, and Mauritania, as well as a development project in Zambia.

