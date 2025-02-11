Forrester Research (NASDAQ:FORR) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Forrester Research (NASDAQ:FORR – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The technology company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.10), Zacks reports. Forrester Research had a negative net margin of 1.55% and a positive return on equity of 5.10%.

Shares of NASDAQ FORR traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $15.10. The stock had a trading volume of 46,149 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,840. The company has a market capitalization of $286.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.91. Forrester Research has a 12-month low of $13.91 and a 12-month high of $22.15. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $15.51 and a 200-day moving average of $16.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Forrester Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, December 14th.

Forrester Research, Inc operates as an independent research and advisory company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Research, Consulting, and Events. The Research segment primary subscription research services include Forrester Decisions, Forrester Research, and SiriusDecisions Research, which are designed to provide business and technology leaders with a proven path to growth through customer obsession.

