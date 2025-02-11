Galmed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:GLMD) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:GLMD – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Saturday. The firm issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 0.4 %

GLMD opened at $2.62 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.70. The company has a market capitalization of $1.69 million, a PE ratio of -0.16 and a beta of 0.66. Galmed Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $2.56 and a 1-year high of $23.80.

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutics for the treatment of liver diseases. It develops Aramchol, an oral therapy, which is in Phase III study for the treatment of non-alcoholic steato-hepatitis (NASH) in patients with overweight or obesity and who are pre-diabetic or type-II-diabetes mellitus.

