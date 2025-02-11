Genasys (NASDAQ:GNSS) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Genasys (NASDAQ:GNSS – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.07, Zacks reports. Genasys had a negative return on equity of 104.49% and a negative net margin of 132.16%.

Genasys Stock Performance

NASDAQ GNSS traded down $0.01 on Tuesday, hitting $2.91. 267,021 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 142,290. The firm has a market cap of $130.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.04 and a beta of 0.62. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.21. Genasys has a fifty-two week low of $1.65 and a fifty-two week high of $4.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.34.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Ascendiant Capital Markets increased their price target on Genasys from $4.75 to $5.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director William H. Dodd purchased 16,327 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.65 per share, for a total transaction of $43,266.55. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 59,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $156,771.35. This trade represents a 38.12 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

Genasys Company Profile

Genasys Inc engages in the design, development, and commercialization of critical communications hardware and software solutions to alert, inform, and protect people principally in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Hardware and Software.

