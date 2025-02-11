Insider Selling: Blue Bird Co. (NASDAQ:BLBD) CFO Sells 2,848 Shares of Stock

Blue Bird Co. (NASDAQ:BLBD – Get Free Report) CFO Razvan Radulescu sold 2,848 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.12, for a total value of $108,565.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 88,664 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,379,871.68. This represents a 3.11 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Razvan Radulescu also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, December 17th, Razvan Radulescu sold 19,171 shares of Blue Bird stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.89, for a total value of $822,244.19.

Blue Bird Price Performance

NASDAQ BLBD traded down $1.45 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $36.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 744,158 shares, compared to its average volume of 789,498. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of 11.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $39.86 and a 200 day moving average of $43.74. Blue Bird Co. has a one year low of $29.78 and a one year high of $59.40.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Blue Bird ( NASDAQ:BLBD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.03. Blue Bird had a return on equity of 75.22% and a net margin of 8.05%. Analysts expect that Blue Bird Co. will post 3.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on Blue Bird from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on Blue Bird from $66.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Blue Bird from $66.00 to $63.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Blue Bird from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $58.21.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Blue Bird

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BLBD. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Blue Bird by 268.0% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,841,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,330,000 after purchasing an additional 1,341,259 shares in the last quarter. Castellan Group purchased a new position in shares of Blue Bird in the 4th quarter worth about $7,748,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Blue Bird in the 4th quarter worth about $6,743,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Blue Bird by 26.2% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 752,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,084,000 after purchasing an additional 156,298 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Blue Bird by 976.5% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 128,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,171,000 after purchasing an additional 116,707 shares in the last quarter. 93.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Blue Bird Company Profile

Blue Bird Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells school buses in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Bus and Parts. It offers Type C, Type D, and specialty buses; and alternative power options through its propane powered, gasoline powered, compressed natural gas powered, and electric powered school buses, as well as diesel engines.

Featured Articles

