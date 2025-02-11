Insider Selling: JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG) CEO Sells 17,775 Shares of Stock

JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG – Get Free Report) CEO Ben Haim Shlomi sold 17,775 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.73, for a total transaction of $652,875.75. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,866,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $178,757,894.57. This represents a 0.36 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Ben Haim Shlomi also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, January 7th, Ben Haim Shlomi sold 17,775 shares of JFrog stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.53, for a total transaction of $560,445.75.

On Friday, December 6th, Ben Haim Shlomi sold 34,652 shares of JFrog stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.30, for a total transaction of $1,084,607.60.

On Monday, December 2nd, Ben Haim Shlomi sold 20,443 shares of JFrog stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.60, for a total transaction of $625,555.80.

Shares of JFrog stock traded down $0.59 on Tuesday, hitting $35.95. 1,128,481 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 942,033. The stock has a market cap of $3.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -67.83 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $32.28 and its 200 day moving average is $30.63. JFrog Ltd. has a 52-week low of $22.91 and a 52-week high of $48.81.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on FROG. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price (up previously from $33.00) on shares of JFrog in a report on Friday, November 8th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on JFrog from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. TD Cowen boosted their target price on JFrog from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. UBS Group boosted their target price on JFrog from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of JFrog in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.89.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in shares of JFrog by 91.1% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 574 shares during the last quarter. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JFrog during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $116,000. KBC Group NV raised its position in shares of JFrog by 39.0% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 3,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 1,105 shares in the last quarter. BankPlus Trust Department acquired a new stake in shares of JFrog during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $131,000. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JFrog during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $188,000. 85.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JFrog Ltd. provides end-to-end hybrid software supply chain platform in the United States, Israel, India, and internationally. The company offers JFrog Artifactory, a package repository that allows teams and organizations to store, update, and manage their software packages; JFrog Curation that functions as a guardian outside the software development pipeline, controlling the admission of packages into an organization, primarily from open source or public repositories; JFrog Xray, which scans JFrog Artifactory to secure all software packages; JFrog Advanced Security, an optional add-on for select JFrog subscriptions; and JFrog Distribution that provides software package distribution.

