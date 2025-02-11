Insider Selling: Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) CEO Sells 4,939 Shares of Stock

Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 4,939 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,030.00, for a total transaction of $5,087,170.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,950 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,338,500. The trade was a 27.61 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Netflix Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of Netflix stock traded down $19.52 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $1,008.08. The company had a trading volume of 3,317,712 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,334,388. The company’s 50-day moving average is $919.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $795.06. Netflix, Inc. has a twelve month low of $542.01 and a twelve month high of $1,032.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The company has a market cap of $431.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.27.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The Internet television network reported $4.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.20 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $10.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.14 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 22.34% and a return on equity of 38.32%. Netflix’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.11 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 24.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $1,100.00 target price (up previously from $950.00) on shares of Netflix in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Netflix from $725.00 to $920.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Netflix from $758.00 to $797.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Netflix from $1,040.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Netflix from $950.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Netflix currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,021.70.

Institutional Trading of Netflix

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in shares of Netflix by 22.7% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 848,150 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $760,918,000 after purchasing an additional 156,958 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Netflix by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,579,404 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,829,494,000 after purchasing an additional 29,726 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Netflix by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 612,458 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $434,398,000 after purchasing an additional 11,921 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp increased its holdings in shares of Netflix by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 41,946 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $29,751,000 after purchasing an additional 1,684 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Netflix in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,517,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

About Netflix

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

