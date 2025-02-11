Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ) Shares Sold by Carnegie Lake Advisors LLC

Carnegie Lake Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 5.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 30 shares during the period. Carnegie Lake Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $256,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Stephens Consulting LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 5,416 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,769,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Northeast Investment Management boosted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Northeast Investment Management now owns 3,476 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,697,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Planning Capital Management Corp grew its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 7.1% during the third quarter. Planning Capital Management Corp now owns 300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Cardinal Point Capital Management ULC increased its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Cardinal Point Capital Management ULC now owns 3,902 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,995,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hoese & Co LLP lifted its stake in Invesco QQQ by 32.3% in the fourth quarter. Hoese & Co LLP now owns 82 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. 44.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Invesco QQQ Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:QQQ opened at $529.25 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $521.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $495.90. Invesco QQQ has a fifty-two week low of $413.07 and a fifty-two week high of $539.15.

Invesco QQQ Announces Dividend

Invesco QQQ Company Profile

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were issued a $0.8347 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

