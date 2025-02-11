Investment Analysts’ Price Target Changes for February 11th (ABG, ADM, AEM, AGI, AIOT, ALAB, ALL, AMAT, AMKR, AND)

Posted by on Feb 11th, 2025

Investment Analysts’ price target changes for Tuesday, February 11th:

Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG) had its target price raised by Stephens from $220.00 to $260.00. Stephens currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM) had its target price lowered by Bank of America Co. from $54.00 to $48.00. The firm currently has an underperform rating on the stock.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM) had its price target trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $52.00 to $47.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) had its target price increased by Royal Bank of Canada from $96.00 to $105.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI) (TSE:AGI) had its price target raised by Royal Bank of Canada from $25.00 to $27.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Powerfleet (NASDAQ:AIOT) had its target price raised by Northland Securities from $10.00 to $11.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Powerfleet (NASDAQ:AIOT) had its price target increased by Lake Street Capital from $7.00 to $11.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Astera Labs (NASDAQ:ALAB) had its price target boosted by Craig Hallum from $105.00 to $125.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL) had its price target boosted by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $235.00 to $240.00. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) had its price target lowered by Stifel Nicolaus from $250.00 to $235.00. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR) had its price target trimmed by B. Riley from $38.00 to $32.00. B. Riley currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR) had its target price reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $42.00 to $30.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR) had its target price reduced by Morgan Stanley from $26.00 to $24.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Andlauer Healthcare Group (TSE:AND) had its target price increased by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$45.00 to C$49.00. National Bankshares, Inc. currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) had its target price boosted by Morgan Stanley from $169.00 to $170.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN) had its price target lowered by National Bankshares, Inc. from $6.75 to $6.25. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

ARQ (NASDAQ:ARQ) had its target price trimmed by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $10.00 to $9.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Alimentation Couche-Tard (TSE:ATD) had its target price lowered by Desjardins from C$87.00 to C$84.00. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC) had its price target boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $40.00 to $51.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Auna (NYSE:AUNA) had its target price raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $13.00 to $13.50. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) had its price target cut by Piper Sandler from $270.00 to $265.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM) had its target price boosted by Bank of America Co. from $143.00 to $167.00. Bank of America Co. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM) had its target price raised by Mizuho from $137.00 to $195.00. Mizuho currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Aya Gold & Silver (TSE:AYA) had its price target reduced by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$21.25 to C$20.75. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

AZZ (NYSE:AZZ) had its price target boosted by B. Riley from $99.00 to $111.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Belden (NYSE:BDC) had its price target trimmed by Loop Capital from $155.00 to $145.00. Loop Capital currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE:BEP) (TSE:BEP) had its price target reduced by National Bankshares, Inc. from $32.00 to $30.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM) had its target price lowered by Morgan Stanley from $102.00 to $100.00. They currently have an underweight rating on the stock.

Bunge Global (NYSE:BG) had its target price trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $90.00 to $74.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Bunge Global (NYSE:BG) had its target price cut by Bank of America Co. from $105.00 to $87.00. Bank of America Co. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU) had its target price increased by Barclays PLC from $83.00 to $95.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Boralex (TSE:BLX) had its target price reduced by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$46.00 to C$43.00. National Bankshares, Inc. currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Brookfield (NYSE:BN) had its price target increased by TD Securities from $74.00 to $75.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) had its target price reduced by Stifel Nicolaus from $31.75 to $31.25. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) had its price target trimmed by Barclays PLC from $43.00 to $42.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Central Asia Metals (LON:CAML) had its price target trimmed by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from GBX 215 ($2.66) to GBX 175 ($2.16). Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Chorus Aviation (TSE:CHR) had its target price boosted by TD Securities from C$24.00 to C$25.00. TD Securities currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Cellebrite DI (NASDAQ:CLBT) had its price target increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $24.00 to $28.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) had its price target raised by Robert W. Baird from $75.00 to $80.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Coty (NYSE:COTY) had its price target cut by Stifel Nicolaus from $8.50 to $8.00. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) had its price target increased by KeyCorp from $395.00 to $480.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) had its target price raised by Bank of America Co. from $69.00 to $73.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Calibre Mining (TSE:CXB) had its target price raised by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$3.40 to C$4.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) had its price target boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $375.00 to $431.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

DoorDash (NASDAQ:DASH) had its target price raised by Benchmark Co. from $180.00 to $220.00. Benchmark Co. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) had its target price lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $160.00 to $150.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:DOC) had its target price lowered by Robert W. Baird from $25.00 to $24.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Drax Group (LON:DRX) had its price target raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 850 ($10.50) to GBX 900 ($11.12). They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC) had its price target cut by Royal Bank of Canada from $48.00 to $43.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC) had its target price cut by Barclays PLC from $33.00 to $30.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC) had its price target reduced by Morgan Stanley from $35.00 to $32.00. They currently have an underweight rating on the stock.

Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC) had its price target trimmed by Wells Fargo & Company from $37.00 to $35.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC) had its price target cut by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $53.00 to $40.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

EQB (TSE:EQB) was given a C$130.00 target price by analysts at Desjardins. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

ESCO Technologies (NYSE:ESE) had its target price boosted by Benchmark Co. from $150.00 to $190.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) had its price target raised by Citigroup Inc. from $200.00 to $217.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

4D Molecular Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FDMT) had its target price cut by Chardan Capital from $39.00 to $30.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) had its price target cut by Wells Fargo & Company from $503.00 to $500.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Fluence Energy (NASDAQ:FLNC) had its target price reduced by Citigroup Inc. from $24.00 to $10.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) had its target price boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from $145.00 to $155.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Fortune Minerals (TSE:FT) was given a C$0.35 target price by analysts at Fundamental Research. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Gambling.com Group (NASDAQ:GAMB) had its target price boosted by Benchmark Co. from $16.00 to $18.00. Benchmark Co. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Globe Life (NYSE:GL) had its price target increased by Morgan Stanley from $123.00 to $125.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Grid Metals (CVE:GRDM) was given a C$0.42 price target by analysts at Fundamental Research. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

goeasy (TSE:GSY) had its price target reduced by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from C$228.00 to C$215.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

The Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN) had its target price lowered by Maxim Group from $15.00 to $10.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

The Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN) had its target price lowered by Stifel Nicolaus from $7.00 to $6.00. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

The Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN) had its price target reduced by Barclays PLC from $6.00 to $5.00. Barclays PLC currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

The Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN) had its price target lowered by Mizuho from $7.00 to $4.50. Mizuho currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT) had its price target reduced by Piper Sandler from $12.00 to $8.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) had its price target increased by Truist Financial Co. from $465.00 to $467.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT) had its price target trimmed by Needham & Company LLC from $18.00 to $14.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT) had its price target lowered by Northland Securities from $14.00 to $12.50. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT) had its target price cut by Barclays PLC from $14.00 to $10.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT) had its target price cut by Rosenblatt Securities from $16.00 to $12.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Horace Mann Educators (NYSE:HMN) had its price target boosted by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $44.00 to $45.00. They currently have a market perform rating on the stock.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON) had its price target raised by Morgan Stanley from $210.00 to $217.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) had its price target increased by Citigroup Inc. from $750.00 to $900.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) had its price target increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $635.00 to $725.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) had its price target trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $150.00 to $136.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

IAMGOLD (TSE:IMG) (NYSE:IAG) had its target price boosted by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$12.00 to C$13.50. National Bankshares, Inc. currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) had its price target trimmed by Royal Bank of Canada from $70.00 to $68.00. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) had its target price cut by Citigroup Inc. from $97.00 to $88.00. Citigroup Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Innergex Renewable Energy (TSE:INE) had its price target reduced by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$17.00 to C$16.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

INmune Bio (NASDAQ:INMB) had its target price raised by Scotiabank from $22.00 to $23.00. They currently have a sector outperform rating on the stock.

Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM) had its price target boosted by Stifel Nicolaus from $88.00 to $97.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP) had its target price cut by Wells Fargo & Company from $198.00 to $195.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP) had its target price trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $230.00 to $220.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP) had its price target trimmed by Robert W. Baird from $252.00 to $248.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP) had its target price lowered by Truist Financial Co. from $250.00 to $235.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) had its price target raised by Morgan Stanley from $245.00 to $250.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Kinross Gold (TSE:K) (NYSE:KGC) had its target price raised by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$20.00 to C$22.00. National Bankshares, Inc. currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Klaviyo (NYSE:KVYO) had its target price increased by Citigroup Inc. from $39.00 to $48.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Lineage Cell Therapeutics (NYSEAMERICAN:LCTX) had its target price lowered by D. Boral Capital from $3.00 to $2.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN) had its target price reduced by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $170.00 to $152.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL) had its price target reduced by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $4.00 to $3.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) had its price target reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $50.00 to $48.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) had its price target increased by Truist Financial Co. from $307.00 to $308.00. Truist Financial Co. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) had its target price boosted by Benchmark Co. from $55.00 to $65.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) had its target price boosted by Stifel Nicolaus from $65.00 to $70.00. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) had its price target raised by Susquehanna from $70.00 to $75.00. They currently have a positive rating on the stock.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) had its price target increased by KeyCorp from $70.00 to $75.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Lundin Gold (TSE:LUG) had its price target boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from C$31.00 to C$35.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) had its price target raised by Bank of America Co. from $19.00 to $21.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

LegalZoom.com (NASDAQ:LZ) had its target price increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $9.00 to $11.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) had its target price increased by Robert W. Baird from $305.00 to $310.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) had its price target boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $280.00 to $300.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) had its target price increased by Wedbush from $320.00 to $330.00. Wedbush currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) had its target price boosted by Citigroup Inc. from $336.00 to $360.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) had its price target raised by Bank of America Co. from $312.00 to $316.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) had its price target boosted by KeyCorp from $320.00 to $335.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) had its price target boosted by BMO Capital Markets from $335.00 to $340.00. BMO Capital Markets currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) had its price target raised by Morgan Stanley from $336.00 to $340.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) had its price target trimmed by Truist Financial Co. from $342.00 to $340.00. Truist Financial Co. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META) had its price target raised by Tigress Financial from $645.00 to $935.00. Tigress Financial currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Mitek Systems (NASDAQ:MITK) had its target price increased by Maxim Group from $13.00 to $14.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY) had its price target increased by DA Davidson from $300.00 to $350.00. DA Davidson currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY) had its target price boosted by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $310.00 to $375.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY) had its price target boosted by Cantor Fitzgerald from $292.00 to $380.00. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY) had its price target boosted by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $350.00 to $400.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY) had its price target boosted by Scotiabank from $300.00 to $400.00. Scotiabank currently has a sector outperform rating on the stock.

monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY) had its target price boosted by Barclays PLC from $325.00 to $360.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY) had its price target increased by Wells Fargo & Company from $340.00 to $380.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY) had its price target raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $350.00 to $400.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY) had its price target raised by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $300.00 to $400.00. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY) had its target price raised by Robert W. Baird from $275.00 to $335.00. Robert W. Baird currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) had its price target reduced by Bank of America Co. from $41.00 to $34.00. They currently have an underperform rating on the stock.

Matrix Service (NASDAQ:MTRX) had its price target boosted by DA Davidson from $18.00 to $20.00. DA Davidson currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM) had its target price increased by Royal Bank of Canada from $47.00 to $52.00. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Northland Power (TSE:NPI) had its price target cut by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$34.00 to C$32.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) had its price target raised by KeyCorp from $115.00 to $125.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON) had its price target lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $88.00 to $60.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON) had its price target lowered by Citigroup Inc. from $77.00 to $52.00. Citigroup Inc. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON) had its target price cut by Morgan Stanley from $52.00 to $44.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON) had its price target reduced by B. Riley from $90.00 to $73.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON) had its target price cut by Mizuho from $85.00 to $71.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON) had its target price trimmed by Truist Financial Co. from $60.00 to $52.00. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON) had its target price cut by Roth Mkm from $100.00 to $60.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON) had its price target lowered by Wells Fargo & Company from $80.00 to $60.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON) had its target price cut by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $77.00 to $64.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON) had its target price trimmed by Stifel Nicolaus from $60.00 to $52.00. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON) had its price target trimmed by Craig Hallum from $78.00 to $50.00. Craig Hallum currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON) had its price target lowered by Susquehanna from $70.00 to $60.00. Susquehanna currently has a positive rating on the stock.

Osisko Gold Royalties (TSE:OR) had its target price reduced by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$35.00 to C$34.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Osisko Gold Royalties (NYSE:OR) had its price target boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from $23.00 to $24.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Pan American Silver (TSE:PAAS) had its target price boosted by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$45.00 to C$47.25. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Pan American Silver (NYSE:PAAS) (TSE:PAAS) had its target price increased by Royal Bank of Canada from $28.00 to $30.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW) had its price target increased by KeyCorp from $217.00 to $240.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW) had its target price increased by Rosenblatt Securities from $212.50 to $235.00. Rosenblatt Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA) had its target price increased by Rosenblatt Securities from $95.00 to $115.00. Rosenblatt Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock.

PENN Entertainment (NASDAQ:PENN) had its target price raised by Stifel Nicolaus from $20.00 to $21.00. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY) had its target price boosted by Bank of America Co. from $21.00 to $25.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Polaris Renewable Energy (TSE:PIF) had its price target lowered by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$23.00 to C$22.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Rubrik (NYSE:RBRK) had its price target increased by KeyCorp from $75.00 to $87.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) had its target price raised by Barclays PLC from $285.00 to $300.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) had its target price raised by Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $300.00 to $320.00. Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) had its target price boosted by Robert W. Baird from $305.00 to $315.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) had its price target boosted by Wells Fargo & Company from $315.00 to $337.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) had its target price raised by Citigroup Inc. from $345.00 to $350.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) had its price target raised by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $257.00 to $290.00. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) had its price target reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $42.00 to $40.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

South32 (LON:S32) had its target price boosted by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from GBX 120 ($1.48) to GBX 125 ($1.54). Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) had its target price increased by Truist Financial Co. from $90.00 to $91.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM) had its target price boosted by Bank of America Co. from $165.00 to $185.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Softchoice (TSE:SFTC) had its price target increased by Royal Bank of Canada from C$23.00 to C$24.00. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) had its price target boosted by Citigroup Inc. from $143.00 to $175.00. Citigroup Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Similarweb (NYSE:SMWB) had its target price boosted by Citigroup Inc. from $14.00 to $22.00. Citigroup Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Spire Global (NYSE:SPIR) had its target price increased by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $18.00 to $24.00. Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC) had its target price trimmed by Piper Sandler from $198.00 to $175.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC) had its target price cut by Robert W. Baird from $188.00 to $175.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC) had its price target lowered by Needham & Company LLC from $230.00 to $210.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC) had its price target trimmed by Stifel Nicolaus from $225.00 to $200.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Simpson Manufacturing (NYSE:SSD) had its target price lowered by Robert W. Baird from $196.00 to $192.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Southern Silver Exploration (CVE:SSV) was given a C$0.60 target price by analysts at Fundamental Research. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

TransAlta (TSE:TA) (NYSE:TAC) had its target price boosted by TD Securities from C$18.00 to C$19.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Timken (NYSE:TKR) had its target price increased by Morgan Stanley from $93.00 to $94.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

TNR Gold (CVE:TNR) was given a C$0.24 target price by analysts at Fundamental Research. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX) had its target price increased by Bank of America Co. from $73.00 to $79.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Transat A.T. (TSE:TRZ) had its target price trimmed by TD Securities from C$2.25 to C$2.00. TD Securities currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA) had its target price reduced by Morgan Stanley from $78.00 to $76.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) had its price target boosted by Morgan Stanley from $450.00 to $459.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) had its price target raised by Barclays PLC from $435.00 to $467.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) had its price target boosted by Scotiabank from $433.00 to $450.00. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) had its target price increased by Royal Bank of Canada from $402.00 to $407.00. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) had its target price boosted by Truist Financial Co. from $460.00 to $520.00. Truist Financial Co. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) had its target price increased by Truist Financial Co. from $98.00 to $111.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) had its price target increased by Citigroup Inc. from $98.00 to $120.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Yorkton Equity Group (CVE:YEG) was given a C$0.32 target price by analysts at Fundamental Research.

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) had its target price boosted by Citigroup Inc. from $8.50 to $9.00. They currently have a sell rating on the stock.

