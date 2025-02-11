Investment Analysts’ Price Target Changes for February 11th (ABG, ADM, AEM, AGI, AIOT, ALAB, ALL, AMAT, AMKR, AND)

Investment Analysts’ price target changes for Tuesday, February 11th:

Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG) had its target price raised by Stephens from $220.00 to $260.00. Stephens currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Get Asbury Automotive Group Inc alerts:

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM) had its target price lowered by Bank of America Co. from $54.00 to $48.00. The firm currently has an underperform rating on the stock.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM)

had its price target trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $52.00 to $47.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) had its target price increased by Royal Bank of Canada from $96.00 to $105.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI) (TSE:AGI) had its price target raised by Royal Bank of Canada from $25.00 to $27.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Powerfleet (NASDAQ:AIOT) had its target price raised by Northland Securities from $10.00 to $11.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Powerfleet (NASDAQ:AIOT) had its price target increased by Lake Street Capital from $7.00 to $11.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Astera Labs (NASDAQ:ALAB) had its price target boosted by Craig Hallum from $105.00 to $125.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL) had its price target boosted by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $235.00 to $240.00. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) had its price target lowered by Stifel Nicolaus from $250.00 to $235.00. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR) had its price target trimmed by B. Riley from $38.00 to $32.00. B. Riley currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR) had its target price reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $42.00 to $30.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR) had its target price reduced by Morgan Stanley from $26.00 to $24.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Andlauer Healthcare Group (TSE:AND) had its target price increased by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$45.00 to C$49.00. National Bankshares, Inc. currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) had its target price boosted by Morgan Stanley from $169.00 to $170.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN) had its price target lowered by National Bankshares, Inc. from $6.75 to $6.25. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

ARQ (NASDAQ:ARQ) had its target price trimmed by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $10.00 to $9.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Alimentation Couche-Tard (TSE:ATD) had its target price lowered by Desjardins from C$87.00 to C$84.00. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC) had its price target boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $40.00 to $51.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Auna (NYSE:AUNA) had its target price raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $13.00 to $13.50. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) had its price target cut by Piper Sandler from $270.00 to $265.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM) had its target price boosted by Bank of America Co. from $143.00 to $167.00. Bank of America Co. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM) had its target price raised by Mizuho from $137.00 to $195.00. Mizuho currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Aya Gold & Silver (TSE:AYA) had its price target reduced by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$21.25 to C$20.75. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

AZZ (NYSE:AZZ) had its price target boosted by B. Riley from $99.00 to $111.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Belden (NYSE:BDC) had its price target trimmed by Loop Capital from $155.00 to $145.00. Loop Capital currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE:BEP) (TSE:BEP) had its price target reduced by National Bankshares, Inc. from $32.00 to $30.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM) had its target price lowered by Morgan Stanley from $102.00 to $100.00. They currently have an underweight rating on the stock.

Bunge Global (NYSE:BG) had its target price trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $90.00 to $74.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Bunge Global (NYSE:BG) had its target price cut by Bank of America Co. from $105.00 to $87.00. Bank of America Co. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU) had its target price increased by Barclays PLC from $83.00 to $95.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Boralex (TSE:BLX) had its target price reduced by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$46.00 to C$43.00. National Bankshares, Inc. currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Brookfield (NYSE:BN) had its price target increased by TD Securities from $74.00 to $75.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) had its target price reduced by Stifel Nicolaus from $31.75 to $31.25. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) had its price target trimmed by Barclays PLC from $43.00 to $42.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Central Asia Metals (LON:CAML) had its price target trimmed by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from GBX 215 ($2.66) to GBX 175 ($2.16). Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Chorus Aviation (TSE:CHR) had its target price boosted by TD Securities from C$24.00 to C$25.00. TD Securities currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Cellebrite DI (NASDAQ:CLBT) had its price target increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $24.00 to $28.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) had its price target raised by Robert W. Baird from $75.00 to $80.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Coty (NYSE:COTY) had its price target cut by Stifel Nicolaus from $8.50 to $8.00. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) had its price target increased by KeyCorp from $395.00 to $480.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) had its target price raised by Bank of America Co. from $69.00 to $73.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Calibre Mining (TSE:CXB) had its target price raised by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$3.40 to C$4.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) had its price target boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $375.00 to $431.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

DoorDash (NASDAQ:DASH) had its target price raised by Benchmark Co. from $180.00 to $220.00. Benchmark Co. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) had its target price lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $160.00 to $150.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:DOC) had its target price lowered by Robert W. Baird from $25.00 to $24.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Drax Group (LON:DRX) had its price target raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 850 ($10.50) to GBX 900 ($11.12). They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC) had its price target cut by Royal Bank of Canada from $48.00 to $43.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC) had its target price cut by Barclays PLC from $33.00 to $30.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC) had its price target reduced by Morgan Stanley from $35.00 to $32.00. They currently have an underweight rating on the stock.

Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC) had its price target trimmed by Wells Fargo & Company from $37.00 to $35.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC) had its price target cut by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $53.00 to $40.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

EQB (TSE:EQB) was given a C$130.00 target price by analysts at Desjardins. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

ESCO Technologies (NYSE:ESE) had its target price boosted by Benchmark Co. from $150.00 to $190.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) had its price target raised by Citigroup Inc. from $200.00 to $217.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

4D Molecular Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FDMT) had its target price cut by Chardan Capital from $39.00 to $30.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) had its price target cut by Wells Fargo & Company from $503.00 to $500.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Fluence Energy (NASDAQ:FLNC) had its target price reduced by Citigroup Inc. from $24.00 to $10.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) had its target price boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from $145.00 to $155.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Fortune Minerals (TSE:FT) was given a C$0.35 target price by analysts at Fundamental Research. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Gambling.com Group (NASDAQ:GAMB) had its target price boosted by Benchmark Co. from $16.00 to $18.00. Benchmark Co. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Globe Life (NYSE:GL) had its price target increased by Morgan Stanley from $123.00 to $125.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Grid Metals (CVE:GRDM) was given a C$0.42 price target by analysts at Fundamental Research. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

goeasy (TSE:GSY) had its price target reduced by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from C$228.00 to C$215.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

The Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN) had its target price lowered by Maxim Group from $15.00 to $10.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

The Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN) had its target price lowered by Stifel Nicolaus from $7.00 to $6.00. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

The Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN) had its price target reduced by Barclays PLC from $6.00 to $5.00. Barclays PLC currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

The Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN) had its price target lowered by Mizuho from $7.00 to $4.50. Mizuho currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT) had its price target reduced by Piper Sandler from $12.00 to $8.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) had its price target increased by Truist Financial Co. from $465.00 to $467.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT) had its price target trimmed by Needham & Company LLC from $18.00 to $14.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT) had its price target lowered by Northland Securities from $14.00 to $12.50. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT) had its target price cut by Barclays PLC from $14.00 to $10.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT) had its target price cut by Rosenblatt Securities from $16.00 to $12.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Horace Mann Educators (NYSE:HMN) had its price target boosted by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $44.00 to $45.00. They currently have a market perform rating on the stock.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON) had its price target raised by Morgan Stanley from $210.00 to $217.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) had its price target increased by Citigroup Inc. from $750.00 to $900.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) had its price target increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $635.00 to $725.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) had its price target trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $150.00 to $136.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

IAMGOLD (TSE:IMG) (NYSE:IAG) had its target price boosted by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$12.00 to C$13.50. National Bankshares, Inc. currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) had its price target trimmed by Royal Bank of Canada from $70.00 to $68.00. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) had its target price cut by Citigroup Inc. from $97.00 to $88.00. Citigroup Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Innergex Renewable Energy (TSE:INE) had its price target reduced by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$17.00 to C$16.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

INmune Bio (NASDAQ:INMB) had its target price raised by Scotiabank from $22.00 to $23.00. They currently have a sector outperform rating on the stock.

Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM) had its price target boosted by Stifel Nicolaus from $88.00 to $97.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP) had its target price cut by Wells Fargo & Company from $198.00 to $195.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP) had its target price trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $230.00 to $220.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP) had its price target trimmed by Robert W. Baird from $252.00 to $248.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP) had its target price lowered by Truist Financial Co. from $250.00 to $235.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) had its price target raised by Morgan Stanley from $245.00 to $250.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Kinross Gold (TSE:K) (NYSE:KGC) had its target price raised by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$20.00 to C$22.00. National Bankshares, Inc. currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Klaviyo (NYSE:KVYO) had its target price increased by Citigroup Inc. from $39.00 to $48.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Lineage Cell Therapeutics (NYSEAMERICAN:LCTX) had its target price lowered by D. Boral Capital from $3.00 to $2.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN) had its target price reduced by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $170.00 to $152.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL) had its price target reduced by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $4.00 to $3.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) had its price target reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $50.00 to $48.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) had its price target increased by Truist Financial Co. from $307.00 to $308.00. Truist Financial Co. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) had its target price boosted by Benchmark Co. from $55.00 to $65.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) had its target price boosted by Stifel Nicolaus from $65.00 to $70.00. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) had its price target raised by Susquehanna from $70.00 to $75.00. They currently have a positive rating on the stock.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) had its price target increased by KeyCorp from $70.00 to $75.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Lundin Gold (TSE:LUG) had its price target boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from C$31.00 to C$35.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) had its price target raised by Bank of America Co. from $19.00 to $21.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

LegalZoom.com (NASDAQ:LZ) had its target price increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $9.00 to $11.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) had its target price increased by Robert W. Baird from $305.00 to $310.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) had its price target boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $280.00 to $300.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) had its target price increased by Wedbush from $320.00 to $330.00. Wedbush currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) had its target price boosted by Citigroup Inc. from $336.00 to $360.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) had its price target raised by Bank of America Co. from $312.00 to $316.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) had its price target boosted by KeyCorp from $320.00 to $335.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) had its price target boosted by BMO Capital Markets from $335.00 to $340.00. BMO Capital Markets currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) had its price target raised by Morgan Stanley from $336.00 to $340.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) had its price target trimmed by Truist Financial Co. from $342.00 to $340.00. Truist Financial Co. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META) had its price target raised by Tigress Financial from $645.00 to $935.00. Tigress Financial currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Mitek Systems (NASDAQ:MITK) had its target price increased by Maxim Group from $13.00 to $14.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY) had its price target increased by DA Davidson from $300.00 to $350.00. DA Davidson currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY) had its target price boosted by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $310.00 to $375.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY) had its price target boosted by Cantor Fitzgerald from $292.00 to $380.00. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY) had its price target boosted by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $350.00 to $400.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY) had its price target boosted by Scotiabank from $300.00 to $400.00. Scotiabank currently has a sector outperform rating on the stock.

monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY) had its target price boosted by Barclays PLC from $325.00 to $360.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY) had its price target increased by Wells Fargo & Company from $340.00 to $380.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY) had its price target raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $350.00 to $400.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY) had its price target raised by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $300.00 to $400.00. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY) had its target price raised by Robert W. Baird from $275.00 to $335.00. Robert W. Baird currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) had its price target reduced by Bank of America Co. from $41.00 to $34.00. They currently have an underperform rating on the stock.

Matrix Service (NASDAQ:MTRX) had its price target boosted by DA Davidson from $18.00 to $20.00. DA Davidson currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM) had its target price increased by Royal Bank of Canada from $47.00 to $52.00. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Northland Power (TSE:NPI) had its price target cut by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$34.00 to C$32.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) had its price target raised by KeyCorp from $115.00 to $125.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON) had its price target lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $88.00 to $60.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON) had its price target lowered by Citigroup Inc. from $77.00 to $52.00. Citigroup Inc. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON) had its target price cut by Morgan Stanley from $52.00 to $44.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON) had its price target reduced by B. Riley from $90.00 to $73.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON) had its target price cut by Mizuho from $85.00 to $71.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON) had its target price trimmed by Truist Financial Co. from $60.00 to $52.00. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON) had its target price cut by Roth Mkm from $100.00 to $60.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON) had its price target lowered by Wells Fargo & Company from $80.00 to $60.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON) had its target price cut by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $77.00 to $64.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON) had its target price trimmed by Stifel Nicolaus from $60.00 to $52.00. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON) had its price target trimmed by Craig Hallum from $78.00 to $50.00. Craig Hallum currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON) had its price target lowered by Susquehanna from $70.00 to $60.00. Susquehanna currently has a positive rating on the stock.

Osisko Gold Royalties (TSE:OR) had its target price reduced by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$35.00 to C$34.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Osisko Gold Royalties (NYSE:OR) had its price target boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from $23.00 to $24.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Pan American Silver (TSE:PAAS) had its target price boosted by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$45.00 to C$47.25. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Pan American Silver (NYSE:PAAS) (TSE:PAAS) had its target price increased by Royal Bank of Canada from $28.00 to $30.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW) had its price target increased by KeyCorp from $217.00 to $240.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW) had its target price increased by Rosenblatt Securities from $212.50 to $235.00. Rosenblatt Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA) had its target price increased by Rosenblatt Securities from $95.00 to $115.00. Rosenblatt Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock.

PENN Entertainment (NASDAQ:PENN) had its target price raised by Stifel Nicolaus from $20.00 to $21.00. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY) had its target price boosted by Bank of America Co. from $21.00 to $25.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Polaris Renewable Energy (TSE:PIF) had its price target lowered by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$23.00 to C$22.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Rubrik (NYSE:RBRK) had its price target increased by KeyCorp from $75.00 to $87.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) had its target price raised by Barclays PLC from $285.00 to $300.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) had its target price raised by Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $300.00 to $320.00. Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) had its target price boosted by Robert W. Baird from $305.00 to $315.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) had its price target boosted by Wells Fargo & Company from $315.00 to $337.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) had its target price raised by Citigroup Inc. from $345.00 to $350.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) had its price target raised by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $257.00 to $290.00. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) had its price target reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $42.00 to $40.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

South32 (LON:S32) had its target price boosted by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from GBX 120 ($1.48) to GBX 125 ($1.54). Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) had its target price increased by Truist Financial Co. from $90.00 to $91.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM) had its target price boosted by Bank of America Co. from $165.00 to $185.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Softchoice (TSE:SFTC) had its price target increased by Royal Bank of Canada from C$23.00 to C$24.00. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) had its price target boosted by Citigroup Inc. from $143.00 to $175.00. Citigroup Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Similarweb (NYSE:SMWB) had its target price boosted by Citigroup Inc. from $14.00 to $22.00. Citigroup Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Spire Global (NYSE:SPIR) had its target price increased by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $18.00 to $24.00. Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC) had its target price trimmed by Piper Sandler from $198.00 to $175.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC) had its target price cut by Robert W. Baird from $188.00 to $175.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC) had its price target lowered by Needham & Company LLC from $230.00 to $210.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC) had its price target trimmed by Stifel Nicolaus from $225.00 to $200.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Simpson Manufacturing (NYSE:SSD) had its target price lowered by Robert W. Baird from $196.00 to $192.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Southern Silver Exploration (CVE:SSV) was given a C$0.60 target price by analysts at Fundamental Research. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

TransAlta (TSE:TA) (NYSE:TAC) had its target price boosted by TD Securities from C$18.00 to C$19.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Timken (NYSE:TKR) had its target price increased by Morgan Stanley from $93.00 to $94.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

TNR Gold (CVE:TNR) was given a C$0.24 target price by analysts at Fundamental Research. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX) had its target price increased by Bank of America Co. from $73.00 to $79.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Transat A.T. (TSE:TRZ) had its target price trimmed by TD Securities from C$2.25 to C$2.00. TD Securities currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA) had its target price reduced by Morgan Stanley from $78.00 to $76.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) had its price target boosted by Morgan Stanley from $450.00 to $459.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) had its price target raised by Barclays PLC from $435.00 to $467.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) had its price target boosted by Scotiabank from $433.00 to $450.00. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) had its target price increased by Royal Bank of Canada from $402.00 to $407.00. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) had its target price boosted by Truist Financial Co. from $460.00 to $520.00. Truist Financial Co. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) had its target price increased by Truist Financial Co. from $98.00 to $111.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) had its price target increased by Citigroup Inc. from $98.00 to $120.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Yorkton Equity Group (CVE:YEG) was given a C$0.32 target price by analysts at Fundamental Research.

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) had its target price boosted by Citigroup Inc. from $8.50 to $9.00. They currently have a sell rating on the stock.

Receive News & Ratings for Asbury Automotive Group Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Asbury Automotive Group Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.