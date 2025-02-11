Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for PepsiCo (PEP)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of PepsiCo (NASDAQ: PEP) in the last few weeks:

2/7/2025 – PepsiCo had its “market perform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at CICC Research.

2/6/2025 – PepsiCo had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $158.00 to $153.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/6/2025 – PepsiCo was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

2/5/2025 – PepsiCo had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $155.00 to $150.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

2/5/2025 – PepsiCo had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $185.00 to $168.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

2/5/2025 – PepsiCo had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $195.00 to $170.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/4/2025 – PepsiCo had its price target lowered by analysts at BNP Paribas from $162.00 to $160.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/4/2025 – PepsiCo had its price target lowered by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc from $186.00 to $170.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

2/4/2025 – PepsiCo had its price target lowered by analysts at Evercore ISI from $180.00 to $160.00.

2/4/2025 – PepsiCo is now covered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They set a $172.00 price target on the stock.

1/29/2025 – PepsiCo had its “sector perform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a $172.00 price target on the stock.

1/24/2025 – PepsiCo had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $183.00 to $165.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

1/22/2025 – PepsiCo had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $184.00 to $178.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/17/2025 – PepsiCo had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $183.00 to $158.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

1/16/2025 – PepsiCo had its price target lowered by analysts at UBS Group AG from $193.00 to $175.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/8/2025 – PepsiCo had its price target lowered by analysts at TD Cowen from $183.00 to $160.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

1/7/2025 – PepsiCo is now covered by analysts at Piper Sandler. They set an “overweight” rating and a $171.00 price target on the stock.

1/7/2025 – PepsiCo had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $170.00 to $155.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

Shares of PepsiCo stock traded up $1.29 on Tuesday, reaching $145.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,351,713 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,935,191. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $151.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $163.87. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52-week low of $141.51 and a 52-week high of $183.41. The company has a market capitalization of $199.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.96, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $27.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.89 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 58.87% and a net margin of 10.43%. PepsiCo’s revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.78 EPS. Analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.34 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 7th will be paid a $1.355 dividend. This represents a $5.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 7th. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.99%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE lifted its position in PepsiCo by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 25,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,821,000 after buying an additional 969 shares during the last quarter. Clune & Associates LTD. acquired a new stake in PepsiCo in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $291,000. Crowley Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the fourth quarter valued at $246,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 133,371,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,280,471,000 after purchasing an additional 1,376,133 shares during the period. Finally, Community Bank N.A. raised its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 62,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,540,000 after acquiring an additional 535 shares in the last quarter. 73.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

