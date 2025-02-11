Kellanova (NYSE:K) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Kellanova (NYSE:K – Free Report) in a report issued on Saturday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, BNP Paribas cut shares of Kellanova from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $83.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Kellanova presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.96.

Kellanova Price Performance

K stock opened at $82.27 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $81.21 and a 200-day moving average of $79.30. Kellanova has a 12-month low of $52.46 and a 12-month high of $82.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The company has a market cap of $28.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.26, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.37.

Kellanova (NYSE:K – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.61. Kellanova had a net margin of 10.53% and a return on equity of 37.25%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Kellanova will post 3.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 114,583 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.21, for a total transaction of $9,305,285.43. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 49,222,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,997,354,514.82. The trade was a 0.23 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders sold 1,145,830 shares of company stock valued at $93,146,812 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Kellanova

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Generali Asset Management SPA SGR acquired a new position in shares of Kellanova during the 4th quarter valued at $6,233,000. Flagship Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kellanova during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kellanova by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 5,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Kellanova by 538.6% during the 4th quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 585,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,423,000 after acquiring an additional 493,976 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Kellanova during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. 83.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Kellanova

Kellanova, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snacks and convenience foods in North America, Europe, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Australia, and Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

