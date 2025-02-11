Krispy Kreme (NASDAQ:DNUT) Stock Price Up 4.8% – Should You Buy?

Krispy Kreme, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNUT – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 4.8% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $8.86 and last traded at $8.84. Approximately 1,324,569 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 20% from the average daily volume of 1,664,972 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.43.

DNUT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Krispy Kreme from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Bank of America increased their price objective on Krispy Kreme from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Krispy Kreme from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Krispy Kreme currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.25.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.35 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.34.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 22nd were issued a $0.035 dividend. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 22nd. Krispy Kreme’s payout ratio is currently 82.35%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bamco Inc. NY boosted its position in shares of Krispy Kreme by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 10,481,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,569,000 after purchasing an additional 425,630 shares in the last quarter. Banco Santander S.A. increased its stake in shares of Krispy Kreme by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 6,916,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,288,000 after purchasing an additional 21,723 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Krispy Kreme by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,099,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,555,000 after purchasing an additional 48,203 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co increased its stake in shares of Krispy Kreme by 6,993.4% in the 3rd quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 872,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,366,000 after purchasing an additional 859,774 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Krispy Kreme by 100.6% in the 3rd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 711,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,640,000 after purchasing an additional 356,803 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.72% of the company’s stock.

Krispy Kreme, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces doughnuts in the United States, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, New Zealand, Mexico, Canada, Japan, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S., International, and Market Development. The company offers doughnut experiences through hot light theater and fresh shops, delivered fresh daily branded cabinets and merchandising units within grocery and convenience stores, quick service restaurants, club memberships, drug stores, and ecommerce, as well as through its branded sweet treat line comprising Krispy Kreme branded sweet treats.

