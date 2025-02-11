Latitude Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Latitude Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 380.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,354 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,783 shares during the period. AbbVie makes up approximately 1.2% of Latitude Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Latitude Advisors LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $2,195,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. AMF Tjanstepension AB bought a new position in AbbVie during the third quarter valued at about $8,777,000. Carnegie Investment Counsel grew its position in shares of AbbVie by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Carnegie Investment Counsel now owns 38,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,589,000 after acquiring an additional 1,252 shares during the period. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of AbbVie by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $515,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Willis Investment Counsel bought a new position in shares of AbbVie in the third quarter worth $225,000. Finally, MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH grew its position in shares of AbbVie by 2.3% in the third quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH now owns 172,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,078,000 after purchasing an additional 3,902 shares in the last quarter. 70.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of AbbVie from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on AbbVie in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $203.00 target price for the company. Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $191.00 target price on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Guggenheim raised their price objective on AbbVie from $212.00 to $214.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on AbbVie in a research note on Friday, November 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $205.00 target price for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AbbVie has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $208.35.

In other news, SVP Kevin K. Buckbee sold 1,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.24, for a total value of $310,032.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,202,751.92. This represents a 20.49 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ABBV opened at $190.31 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $336.30 billion, a PE ratio of 79.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.58. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $177.54 and its 200 day moving average is $185.75. AbbVie Inc. has a twelve month low of $153.58 and a twelve month high of $207.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.64.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The company reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.98 by ($0.82). AbbVie had a net margin of 7.59% and a return on equity of 257.91%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.79 EPS. Research analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; Epkinly to treat lymphoma; Elahere to treat cancer; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat blood cancers.

