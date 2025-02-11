Legacy Housing (NASDAQ:LEGH) Sees Large Volume Increase – Here’s Why

Legacy Housing Co. (NASDAQ:LEGH – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 159,463 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 155% from the previous session’s volume of 62,571 shares.The stock last traded at $27.15 and had previously closed at $27.30.
The stock has a market capitalization of $667.98 million, a P/E ratio of 12.74 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $24.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.97.
In other news, Chairman Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 17,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.53, for a total transaction of $458,969.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 491,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,032,119.66. The trade was a 3.40 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 123,952 shares of company stock worth $3,137,319. 30.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Legacy Housing Corporation engages in the building, sale, and financing of manufactured homes and tiny houses primarily in the southern United States. It manufactures and provides for the transport of mobile homes, including 1 to 5 bedrooms with 1 to 3 1/2 bathrooms; and provides wholesale financing to dealers and mobile home parks, as well as retail financing to consumers.
