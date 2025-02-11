Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Shares Sold by Cigna Investments Inc. New

Cigna Investments Inc. New reduced its stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,157 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 36 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $1,048,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP purchased a new position in Lockheed Martin in the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Heck Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Lockheed Martin in the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Vestor Capital LLC purchased a new position in Lockheed Martin in the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,000. 74.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $590.00 to $550.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. StockNews.com cut shares of Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $570.00 to $550.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $700.00 to $600.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $500.00 to $497.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lockheed Martin presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $555.60.

Lockheed Martin Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE LMT opened at $447.91 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $484.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $535.98. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 52-week low of $413.92 and a 52-week high of $618.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $105.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The aerospace company reported $7.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.58 by $1.09. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 7.51% and a return on equity of 101.47%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 27.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Lockheed Martin Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd will be paid a $3.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 3rd. This represents a $13.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.95%. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is currently 59.30%.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

