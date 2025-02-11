Mercury General (NYSE:MCY) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.84 EPS

Mercury General (NYSE:MCY – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The insurance provider reported $2.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.84, Zacks reports. Mercury General had a return on equity of 18.04% and a net margin of 10.18%.

Mercury General Stock Performance

MCY traded down $0.55 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $50.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,225,812 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,047,710. Mercury General has a 52-week low of $39.56 and a 52-week high of $80.72. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $60.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.90. The company has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.97 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.33.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Mercury General from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 26th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Mercury General

In other Mercury General news, VP Heidi C. Sullivan sold 1,076 shares of Mercury General stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.28, for a total value of $83,153.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 35.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Mercury General Company Profile

Mercury General Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in writing personal automobile insurance in the United States. The company also writes homeowners, commercial automobile, commercial property, mechanical protection, and umbrella insurance products. Its automobile insurance products include collision, property damage, bodily injury, comprehensive, personal injury protection, underinsured and uninsured motorist, and other hazards; and homeowners insurance products comprise dwelling, liability, personal property, and other coverages.

