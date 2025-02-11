MicroSectors Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. 3x Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:OILU) Trading Up 4.4% – What’s Next?

MicroSectors Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. 3x Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:OILU – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 4.4% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $32.08 and last traded at $32.20. 56,049 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 64% from the average session volume of 155,717 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.85.

MicroSectors Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. 3x Leveraged ETN Stock Up 3.0 %

The company has a 50 day moving average of $30.32 and a 200-day moving average of $32.77.

Institutional Trading of MicroSectors Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. 3x Leveraged ETN

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in MicroSectors Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. 3x Leveraged ETN stock. Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new position in MicroSectors Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. 3x Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:OILU – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 1,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,000.

About MicroSectors Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. 3x Leveraged ETN

The MicroSectors Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. 3x Leveraged ETN (OILU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in energy equity. The fund provides 3x daily leveraged exposure to a tier-weighted index of US firms involved in oil and gas exploration and production. OILU was launched on Nov 12, 2021 and is issued by REX Microsectors.

