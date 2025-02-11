NIO (NYSE:NIO) Shares Down 3.8% – Here’s Why

Shares of Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO – Get Free Report) fell 3.8% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $4.12 and last traded at $4.17. 23,854,142 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 41% from the average session volume of 40,664,445 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.33.
Several research analysts have weighed in on NIO shares. HSBC downgraded shares of NIO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Hsbc Global Res lowered shares of NIO from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded NIO from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $7.00 to $4.70 in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Macquarie downgraded NIO from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $6.60 to $4.80 in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered NIO from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $4.80 to $3.90 in a report on Monday, November 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.38.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of NIO by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 137,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $597,000 after acquiring an additional 12,222 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in NIO by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 595,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,597,000 after purchasing an additional 35,464 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its position in NIO by 26.2% in the fourth quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 120,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $525,000 after buying an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd bought a new stake in shares of NIO in the fourth quarter valued at $204,000. Finally, PDS Planning Inc raised its stake in shares of NIO by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 22,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 2,627 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 48.55% of the company’s stock.
NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.
