Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) Trading Down 0.4% – Should You Sell?

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 0.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $82.87 and last traded at $83.59. 1,750,992 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 81% from the average session volume of 9,237,928 shares. The stock had previously closed at $83.91.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, December 29th. UBS Group raised shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from $156.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Novo Nordisk A/S from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $145.25.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $90.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $110.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $377.51 billion, a PE ratio of 25.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.45.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.03. Novo Nordisk A/S had a return on equity of 84.68% and a net margin of 34.81%. Equities analysts expect that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 8th. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.7874 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st. This is a boost from Novo Nordisk A/S’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.51. This represents a yield of 1.2%. Novo Nordisk A/S’s payout ratio is 21.88%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Novare Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 3.2% during the third quarter. Novare Capital Management LLC now owns 2,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 3,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $454,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Spinnaker Trust raised its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Spinnaker Trust now owns 9,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,145,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Marco Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC now owns 6,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $798,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carr Financial Group Corp grew its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 5.1% during the third quarter. Carr Financial Group Corp now owns 2,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 11.54% of the company’s stock.

Novo Nordisk A/S, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and distribution of pharmaceutical products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Rare Disease.

