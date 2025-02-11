Oklo (NYSE:OKLO) Trading Down 4.4% – Here’s What Happened

Oklo Inc. (NYSE:OKLO – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 4.4% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $50.66 and last traded at $51.36. 6,257,545 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 72% from the average session volume of 22,190,885 shares. The stock had previously closed at $53.73.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

OKLO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Craig Hallum started coverage on shares of Oklo in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Oklo from $10.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. B. Riley increased their price target on Oklo from $27.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Wedbush raised their price target on Oklo from $26.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Oklo currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.50.

Get Oklo alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on OKLO

Oklo Stock Performance

Insider Activity

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $28.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.36.

In related news, Director Richard Kinzley purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $19.95 per share, with a total value of $99,750.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $99,750. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jacob Dewitte sold 230,569 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.61, for a total transaction of $4,982,596.09. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,543,085 shares in the company, valued at $271,056,066.85. The trade was a 1.81 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 21.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Oklo

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OKLO. Portland Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new position in Oklo in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $6,493,000. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Oklo during the 3rd quarter valued at $19,753,000. Atomi Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Oklo in the 4th quarter valued at $19,285,000. Archford Capital Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Oklo in the 4th quarter worth $212,000. Finally, Barclays PLC bought a new position in shares of Oklo during the 3rd quarter worth about $58,000. 85.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Oklo

(Get Free Report)

Oklo Inc designs and develops fission power plants to provide reliable and commercial-scale energy to customers in the United States. It also provides used nuclear fuel recycling services. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Santa Clara, California.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Oklo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oklo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.