Pachira Investments Inc. Purchases 1,913 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Pachira Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 7.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,399 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,913 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF makes up 5.1% of Pachira Investments Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Pachira Investments Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $8,259,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Nadler Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Nadler Financial Group Inc. now owns 263,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,233,000 after acquiring an additional 3,695 shares in the last quarter. Citrine Capital LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,115,000. Serenus Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,923,000. Brickley Wealth Management increased its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Brickley Wealth Management now owns 3,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,015,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the period. Finally, Encompass More Asset Management lifted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 17.2% in the 4th quarter. Encompass More Asset Management now owns 5,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,661,000 after buying an additional 839 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock opened at $299.91 on Tuesday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12 month low of $243.35 and a 12 month high of $302.95. The stock has a market cap of $449.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.62 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $296.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $286.18.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

