Patrick D. Sugar Sells 799 Shares of Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA) Stock

Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA – Get Free Report) EVP Patrick D. Sugar sold 799 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $493.74, for a total value of $394,498.26. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,629 shares in the company, valued at $4,260,482.46. This trade represents a 8.47 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:SAIA traded down $3.44 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $492.55. 211,764 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 381,913. The company’s 50 day moving average is $489.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $462.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.10 billion, a PE ratio of 36.46, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Saia, Inc. has a 52 week low of $358.90 and a 52 week high of $628.34.

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 7th. The transportation company reported $2.84 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.87 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $789.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $794.69 million. Saia had a net margin of 11.28% and a return on equity of 16.63%. The business’s revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.33 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Saia, Inc. will post 15.46 earnings per share for the current year.

SAIA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Saia from $465.00 to $495.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Saia from $566.00 to $558.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $600.00 target price on shares of Saia in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on Saia from $530.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their target price on Saia from $456.00 to $478.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Saia currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $535.41.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Oddo BHF Asset Management Sas bought a new stake in shares of Saia during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,408,000. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its stake in Saia by 89.8% in the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 4,313 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,886,000 after buying an additional 2,041 shares in the last quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its stake in Saia by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 59,870 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $27,285,000 after buying an additional 1,644 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp acquired a new stake in Saia in the third quarter valued at about $22,979,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its stake in Saia by 61.7% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 3,698 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,617,000 after buying an additional 1,411 shares in the last quarter.

Saia, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a transportation company in North America. The company provides less-than-truckload services for shipments between 100 and 10,000 pounds; and other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services. It also offers other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services.

